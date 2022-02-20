'Feels Like a Computer Game, Like Transfers on Football Manager': Mark Wood on His IPL Payday

England fast bowler Mark Wood landed a deal with IPL’s new franchise Lucknow Super Giants worth Rs 7.2 crore at the mega auction held last weekend. Watching the unreal turn of events, Wood couldn’t believe the amount he commanded as franchises went toe-to-toe to secure his services.

Wood entered the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore and drew strong interest from the likes of Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals before finally snapped up by LSG.

“It’s a weird experience," Wood told The Guardian. “It feels like a computer game – almost not real, like transfers on Football Manager – but it’s also very real when you get signed."

Wood and his wife had planned a weekend getaway, having timed it accordingly so that they left right after Wood’s named would have been up for auction. However, a medical emergency at the event delayed their plans.

“We were about to go away for the weekend for a wedding anniversary I missed in Australia but the IPL auctioneer falling ill on stage paused everything and delayed us setting off," says Wood.

“Harry was meant to sleep in the car but just conked out on the sofa before my name came up. I remember Sarah (his wife) shouting – but also whispering – ‘Get back here now,’ as I was putting some dishes in the sink. After a quiet start to the bidding, suddenly it moved fast and the numbers went up," he added.

Once the final bid was accepted, Wood’s wife asked him how much it is worth in pounds. “As soon as the final amount was confirmed Sarah asked what it was in pounds – I might have to freeze all our accounts so it doesn’t disappear. But we’re delighted," he said.

Wood is right now has his eyes set on the West Indies Test series and he’s the second most experienced bowler in England’s squad.

The 32-year-old said he was shocked at learning that veteran duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad has been axed from the Test squad following England’s 0-4 Ashes drubbing in Australia.

“I was shocked.. I didn’t see it coming at all. It will be weird those two not being on tour; a first for me. Even when injured they normally stay in the group," Wood said.

“But I know they’ll be there on text if I need advice. And if they see something, they’d message too. They’re England fans, I know they’ve been there a long time but they still just want England to win and I’m 100% sure they’ll be back," he added.

