'Feels Like a Win For us': Captain Nicholas Pooran Says West Indies Showed What They're Capable of

West Indies came close to sealing what would have been a memorable chase against India in the first ODI in Port of Spain on Friday but fell agonisingly short of the target. Chasing 309 to win, the pair of Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein shared an unbroken 54-run partnership for the seventh wicket but the hosts finished at 305/6 as India escaped with a three-run win to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran though would have wanted his men chase down the target but for him, the performance still feels like a victory considering the manner in which they gave India a run for their money. Additionally, the display comes right after they suffered a 3-0 clean sweep at the hands of Bangladesh in an ODI series at home.

“Feels like a win for us," Pooran said during the post-match presentation.

“Bittersweet, but yeah we keep talking about batting 50 overs and everyone saw what we are capable of and hopefully we can go strength to strength from here. Looking forward to the rest of the series," he added.

Pooran also praised his bowlers for their late comeback after India openers laid a solid platform with a century stand. At one stage, India were 213/1 but then slipped to 252/5.

“It was a good batting track and our bowlers did a commendable job to restrict them. It’s difficult to lose but we will take this one. We need to believe in each other and I keep telling everyone that we will have our challenges, but important to focus on the positives," Pooran said.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan top-scored in the match, hitting 97 while Shubman Gill made 53-ball 64 while Shreyas Iyer scored 54 before a mini collapse derailed their innings.

Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel arrested the slide with a 42-run stand.

West Indies though were jolted early with Shai Hope departing in the fifth over itself but Kyle Mayers (75) and Shamrh Brooks (46) stitched a century stand for the second wicket to brought their chase back on track.

Like West Indies, Indian bowlers also made a comeback in the final 15 overs before Shepherd and Hosein gave them a mighty scare.

