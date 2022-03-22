'Feels Like I'm Meeting a Family Member': Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant hails Coach Ricky Ponting

Rishabh Pant is ready to lead the Delhi Capitals as full-time captain for the first time in the Indian Premier League or IPL. Despite consistent performances in the past few IPL season, the Delhi franchise has missed out on lifting the title and Pant will be hoping to break this jinx in his leadership. Talking about the DC’s preparation ahead of the grand opening of IPL, Pant said that the players are looking in a good frame of mind and he is trying to identify the roles that every player can take up.

The wicket-keeper- batter also hailed head coach Ricky Ponting’s coaching style and added that meeting him was like meeting a family member.

“It’s always special meeting Ricky Ponting. Whenever I meet him, it feels like I am meeting a family member. And he always brings the energy out of every player on the field. Everyone looks up to him and waits for him to say something different," said Pant.

Pant took charge of DC’s captaincy from Shreyas Iyer last year after he was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury. Despite being a first-time captain, Pant adapted to the leadership role very well and led his team to the top spot of the points table after the end of league stage matches in IPL. But the team did not qualify for the finals.

Pant added that DC management is working to create a good environment in the camp and the players are also reciprocating well. He said that the players are willing to care for each other and the team has a very good practice season ahead of the tournament.

“It seems like the team has been made for the first time. I observed every player during my first practice session with the team and it looks like everybody is in a good frame of mind. Everybody is enjoying each other’s company," said Pant.

“At the moment, we are trying to understand what do the new players need during nets sessions. We are discussing the roles the players can take up during matches and the kind of team environment we would like to set up. We have spoken to the new players about the team environment we’ve had in the last few years," he added.

The left-hander also expressed excitement on IPL returning to India and said that there is nothing like playing in front of the home crowd.

DC is slated to begin its IPL 15 campaign with a match against Mumbai Indians at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium on March 27.

