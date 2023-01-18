'Feels Like Something Has Happened to My Own Son'-Former India Selector Reacts To Rishabh Pant Accident

Former India selector MSK Prasad has made some emotional remarks in the wake of the deadly accident of India cricketer Rishabh Pant which left him gravely injured. On December 30, Pant was traveling to his hometown of Roorkee when he accidentally hit the divider and the vehicle overturned, causing it to catch fire.

He had three torn ligaments on his right knee, two of which were reconstructed recently during the surgery which happened on January 6 while the reconstruction of the third torn ligament is scheduled to take place in a few weeks’ time.

Earlier on Tuesday, he directly communicated with his fans via social media where he said that his road to recovery had begun.

“I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes," Pant wrote. “I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead."

Meanwhile, reacting to his accident, former India selector MSK Prasad said that he was deeply shocked by the accident, so much so that he felt that something might have happened to his own son.

Prasad, who was the former India selector, oversaw the transition of Rishabh Pant from an under-19 cricketer to the senior national team.

“I feel very sad for Rishabh Pant, it feels like something has happened to my own son. It feels painful because we have seen his transition from Under-19 to the international level. We have seen him grow in front of our eyes, and seeing that horrific accident is not only painful for him and his family but also for all those people who have supported him and who have been with him," Prasad told rediff.com.

Earlier, Pant also put out an image of Spiderman on his Instagram story. Pant is associated with this Marvel superhero after he was caught on stump mic singing: “Spiderman, Spiderman."

The image shows the small action figure of the Marvel superhero and the caption read: “thankful, grateful and blessed."

Earlier he said that he will forever be grateful to these two gentlemen who helped him rush to the nearby hospital.

“I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, thank you. I’ll be forever grateful and indebted," he said.

