'Felt Sick Watching Hooliganism from Afghanistan Fans, Will Complain to ICC'-Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Ramiz Raja has reacted for the first time since Afghanistan fans went on a rampage at the Sharjah cricket ground in the aftermath of their one-wicket loss to Pakistan. Fans from both sides tore into each other with former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar releasing videos of Afghan fans targeting their Pakistan counterpart.

After Babar Azam-led Pakistan won the match by a wicket against Afghanistan, the Afghan cricket fans went angry and reportedly hurled chairs at fans and followers of the Pakistan cricket team after the nail-biting contest between the two Asian teams.

It all began when Asif Ali was involved in a physical altercation with Afghanistan bowler which led to an intense finish. Tail-ender Naseem Shah hit Fazalhaq Farooqi for back-to-back sixes and made sure that he ends the game on a high drama.

Meanwhile after former cricketers from both the nations sparred on the pitch, now PCB chief has reacted for the first time to what had transpired off the pitch as he called it ‘hooliganism.’

“You don’t identify hooliganism with cricket. Apki tabiyat kharab hoti hai(You feel sick) and cricket don’t want this kind of mahol (environment). So, we will write to ICC and we will raise voice against it. Whatever we have in our hands, we will do it. Because the visuals were very very bad. It was a grueling contest. It was a great contest. Emotionally, you have to keep yourself in check," he said on a video clip shared by Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter.

“We will write to ICC and show our concern because we owe it to our fans. Anything could have happened, our cricket team could have been in danger. So whatever the protocol is we will follow and lodge our protest."

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket and has qualified for the finals of the Asia Cup 2022 alongside Sri Lanka.

