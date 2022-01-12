>FIG vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match between Fighter and Stallions: Fighter will go up against Stallions in the 13th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. The much-fancied clash will be played at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 09:00 am IST on January 12, Wednesday.

Fighter have shown a lot of promise in the tournament so far. However, the team has failed to secure their first victory in the league yet. Fighter lost all their three matches against Warriors, Gladiators, and Titans in the last over. The team will hope to change the trend on Wednesday and climb up the points table from the bottom.

Stallions, on the other hand, made a dismal start as they lost their first two matches. However, the team has caused a turnaround and they won their next two games on a trot. Stallions defeated Challenger in their last game by ten runs as Rohin Thakur took the man of the match award home.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Fighter and Stallions; here is everything you need to know:

>FIG vs STA Telecast

Fighter vs Stallions game will not be telecast in India

>FIG vs STA Live Streaming

The FIG vs STA encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>FIG vs STA Match Details

The FIG vs STA match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 09:00 am IST on January 12, Wednesday.

>FIG vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Raj Bhrahmbhatt

>Vice-Captain: Tufel Jilani

>Suggested Playing XI for FIG vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Yash Ramy, Tufel Jilani

Advertisement

>Batters: Malav Patel, Himesh Patel, Atharva Joshi

>Allrounders: Bhavishya Patel, Raj Bhrahmbhatt, Prince Prajapati

>Bowlers: Chinta Gandhi, Shehzad Pathan, Raj Limbani

>FIG vs STA Probable XIs

>Fighter: Aayush Shirke, Atharva Joshi, Mohammad Tufel Jilani (c & wk), Bhavishya Patel, Harsh Ghalimatte, Priyanshu Bhoite, Prince Prajapati, Raj Limbani, Rushabh Jain, Kartik Bharwad, Krutarth Mewada

>Stallions: Shehzad Pathan, Milan Mistry, Chinta Gandhi, Yash Ramy, Rohit Thakur, Malav Patel, Himesh Patel, Rohan Patel, Harsh Katarmal, Shyamal Tandel, Raj Bhrahmbhatt

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here