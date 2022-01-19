FIG vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match, January 20, 09:00 am IST

FIG vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match between Fighter and Stallions:It will be a battle of laggards as Fighter will go up against Stallions in the 29th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. The clash will be played at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 09:00 am IST on January 20, Thursday. Baroda T20 Challenge is heading towards its conclusion, therefore, it is important for both teams to win the Thursday encounter and confirm a place in the top four.

Fighter are reeling at the second-last place in the points table with just two victories from eight league matches. The team is on a two-match losing streak with their most recent loss coming against Titans by 19 runs.

Stallions, on the other hand, are rock-bottom in the standings with seven losses and two victories. Stallions have lost their last four consecutive games and they will hope for a comeback in the tournament against Fighter.

>Ahead of the match between Fighter and Stallions; here is everything you need to know:

>FIG vs STA Telecast

Fighter vs Stallions game will not be telecasted in India

>FIG vs STA Live Streaming

The FIG vs STA encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>FIG vs STA Match Details

The FIG vs STA match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 09:00 am IST on January 20, Thursday.

>FIG vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bhavishya Patel

Vice-Captain: Himesh Patel

>Suggested Playing XI for FIG vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yash Ramy, Tufel Jilani

Batters: Malav Patel, Atharva Joshi, Himesh Patel

All-rounders: Raj Bhrahmbhatt, Bhavishya Patel, Prince Prajapati

Bowlers: Shehzad Pathan, Chinta Gandhi, Raj Limbani

>FIG vs STA Probable XIs:

Fighter: Priyanshu Bhoite, Prince Prajapati, Raj Limbani, Aayush Shirke, Atharva Joshi, Mohammad Tufel Jilani (c & wk), Harsh Ghalimatte, Rushabh Jain, Kartik Bharwad, Krutarth Mewada, Bhavishya Patel

Stallions: Yash Ramy, Rohit Thakur, Shehzad Pathan, Milan Mistry, Chinta Gandhi, Malav Patel, Himesh Patel, Shyamal Tandel, Raj Bhrahmbhatt, Rohan Patel, Harsh Katarmal

