FIN vs CRO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 match between Finland and Croatia: In a bid to register their second victory in the T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Croatia will be clashing with Finland on Monday. Croatia are currently occupying fourth place in the points table with two wins and one loss.

They suffered a massive 166-run loss in their recent encounter against Italy. The bowlers conceded 210 runs in the 20 overs in the first innings. Batting second, the batters delivered one of the worst performances in the tournament. Croatia ended up with just 44 runs.

Finland are second in Group A with two losses and one victory. They will be high on momentum as they defeated Greece by 37 runs in the last game. Batters scripted the victory for the team by posting a total of 183 runs. Nathan Collins was the top run-scorer for the team. Meanwhile, Pater Gallagher was the top bowler with a three-wicket haul.

Ahead of the match between Finland and Croatia, here is everything you need to know:

FIN vs CRO Telecast

Finland vs Croatia game will not be telecast in India.

FIN vs CRO Live Streaming

The FIN vs CRO fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FIN vs CRO Match Details

Finland and Croatia will play against each other at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa in Finland at 6:30 PM IST on July 18, Monday.

FIN vs CRO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Nathan Collins

Vice-Captain - Matthew Jenkinson

Suggested Playing XI for FIN vs CRO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aravind Mohan

Batters: Matthew Jenkinson, Nathan Collins, Daniel Turkich

All-rounders: Amjad Sher, Peter Gallagher, Jason Newton, John Vujinovich

Bowlers: Raaz Muhammad, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Boro Jerkovic

FIN vs CRO Probable XIs:

Finland: Naveed Shahid, Aravind Mohan (wk), Sapan Mehta, Nathan Collins, Atif Rasheed, Amjad Sher, Raaz Muhammad, Matthew Jenkinson, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Vanraaj Padhaal, Peter Gallagher

Croatia: Aman Maheshwari, Jeffrey Grzinic (c & wk), Daniel Turkich, Christopher Turkich, Sheldon Valjalo, Sohail Ahmad, Jason Newton, Wasal Kamal, John Vujinovich, Boro Jerkovic, Daniel Marsic

