FIN vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 match between Finland and Italy: The Group A table-toppers of the T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Italy will be crossing swords with Finland at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Both the teams will have momentum on Wednesday as they made a cracking start to the T20 Championship.

Finland are occupying second place in Group A standings after winning their first game against Sweden by 12 runs. The bowlers won the game for Finland as they defended the score of 115 runs with ease. Raaz Mohammad was the star performer with three wickets while Peter Gallagher and Mahesh Tambe picked two wickets each.

Coming to Italy, they thrashed Greece in their opening game by nine wickets. The team chased the low score of 69 runs within 11.1 overs. Crishan Kalugamage picked up a three-wicket haul while Joseph Mosca scored not out 34 runs to take Italy home.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Finland and Italy, here is everything you need to know:

FIN vs ITA Telecast

Finland vs Italy game will not be telecast in India

FIN vs ITA Live Streaming

The FIN vs ITA fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

FIN vs ITA Match Details

Finland and Italy will play against each other at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava at 06:30 PM IST on July 13, Wednesday.

FIN vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Joseph Mosca

Vice-Captain - Harry Manenti

Suggested Playing XI for FIN vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jonathan Scamans

Advertisement

Batters: Joseph Mosca, Joy Perera, Nathan Collins

All-rounders: Bashar Khan, Harry Manenti, Amjad Sher, Peter Gallagher

Bowlers: Ali Hasan, Gareth Berg, Crishan Kalugamage

FIN vs ITA Probable XIs:

Finland: Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Nathan Collins(c), Peter Gallagher, Vanraaj Padhaal, Aravind Mohan, Jonathan Scamans(wk), Matthew Jenkinson, Sapan Mehta, Raaz Mohammad

Italy: Manpreet Singh(wk), Justin Mosca, Joy Perera, Anthony Joseph Mosca, Gian-Piero Meade, Marcus Campopiano, Crishan Kalugamage, Bashar Khan, Ali Hasan, Gareth Berg(c), Harry Manenti

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here