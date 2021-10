Finger Injury Renders Liam Livingstone Doubtful For T20 World Cup

England allrounder Liam Livingstone is doubtful for the T20 World Cup after suffering a finger injury in his side’s first practice game against India in Dubai. According to reports, England will assess Livingstone’s injury during the next 24 hours and take a call on his availability for the tournament.

Livingstone suffered the injury in the closing stages of England’s seven-wicket defeat to India in the warm-up match in Dubai.

The little finger on his left hand got swollen after he attempted to take a catch on the boundary.

The 28-year-old batter scored 30 off 20 deliveries and returned figures of 1-10 in his two overs with the ball, including the wicket of India captain Virat Kohli.

Livingstone was named as a replacement for star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who had taken a break from cricket to focus on his mental health.

England will play New Zealand in another warm-up game on Wednesday before opening their T20 World Cup campaign against defending champions West Indies in their on Saturday.

