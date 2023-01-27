'First Cherry of the Season,' Ravindra Jadeja Returns to Action With 7-Wicket Haul

Ravindra Jadeja made his return to competitive cricket with a brilliant seven-wicket haul against Tamil Nadu in a Ranji game. The 34-year-old has been absent from the Indian national team, ever since suffering a knee injury in the UAE during the Asia Cup 2022. The injury forced him out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Ravindra Jadeja is currently leading the Saurashtra side against Tamil Nadu. The 34-year-old bowled a terrific spell in Tamil Nadu’s second innings, uprooting seven wickets while giving just 53 runs in 17.1 overs. Saurashtra restricted Tamil Nadu to a meagre 133.

The spell is surely going to boost the confidence of Ravindra Jadeja who has not played any cricket since August last year. Jadeja posted the picture of the ball along with the hat of the Saurashtra team with the caption, “First Cherry of the Season."

Jadeja has been a pivotal asset for the Indian team. He has bagged 189 wickets and scored 2447 runs in 171 ODIs. He has also plucked 242 wickets and 2523 runs in 60 Test matches so far.

Speaking at the end of Day 3’s play, of the Ranji match, Jadeja said, “Feeling very good after playing a game after a very long time. Hopefully, I am good to go now. It was tough on the first day, but as the game progressed, I started feeling better,"

While answering questions about his fitness, Jadeja replied that he ‘felt no discomfort’.

Ravindra Jadeja has been included in the India-Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy subject to fitness. The four-match series will commence on February 9 with the first game taking place at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The star all-rounder’s return to action comes as a boost to Team India’s preparation for the 50-over World Cup which is slated to be held in India later this year.

Meanwhile, team India is set to take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series starting today in Ranchi. The Men In Blue registered a thumping 3-0 victory in the ODI series and will be looking to replicate the performance in the shortest format of the game as well.

