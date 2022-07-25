Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has announced the release date of his biopic titled ‘Rawalpindi Express Running against the odds’. The film will premiere in theatres on November 16, 2023.

Akhtar is widely recognised as one of the best fast bowlers in cricket history. Even the world’s elite batters were bamboozled by his devastating pace, toe-crushing Yorkers, and lethal reverse swing.

The veteran cricketer has shared the first look of his biopic on Twitter and informed that it was the first foreign film about a sportsman from Pakistan. In the caption, he has highlighted his autobiography, ‘Controversially Yours,’ where he detailed a number of incidents from his fourteen-year-long career.

Akhtar also conducted a ‘Question and Answer’ session with his fans on the new project, asking them to tweet their thoughts using the hashtag #RawalpindiExpressTheFilm.

Muhammad Faraz Qaiser is the director of the film. In the first look, Akhtar’s character can be seen dashing across a railway track, signifying his eponymous ‘Rawalpindi express.’

Akhtar presently holds the record for the fastest ball bowled in international cricket. The accomplishment was achieved at the 2003 World Cup against England when he clocked a speed of 161.3 kmph (100.2mph).

The ace pacer represented Pakistan for fourteen years and gave the most incredible batters a run for their money. Akhtar played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20Is and scalped 444 wickets across all three formats of the game. He recorded 16 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket hauls to his name.

While Akhtar is the first sportsman from Pakistan to have a commercial film made about his life, he isn’t the first cricketer to have a biopic to his name. Cricket legends like MS Dhoni, Mithali Raj, Mohammed Azharuddin, and Sachin Tendulkar have already conveyed their stories to their fans through via biopics.

On the cricket pitch, Akhtar accomplished plenty, but his career was plagued with controversies. Short temper and poor attitude have generated a lot of problems for the gifted bowler, who seemed to have spent his whole life dealing with one controversy after another. It will be fascinating to see how fans react to his biopic when it hits the theatres next year.

