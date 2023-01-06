First Irish Player in IPL Josh Little Fends Off 'Controversial' Statement Posed by Journalist

Ireland’s Josh Little had a stupendous 2022 season. It was nothing short of a breakout year for this Irish youngster who had accounted for 39 wickets in 26 T20Is throughout the year. No surprises, he was the hot property when the IPL 2023 Auction took place in Kochi on December 23. The 23-year-old was eventually picked up by Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans for INR 4.4 Cr.

Moreover, he would also become the only Irish player to play the franchise tournament.

Meanwhile, he is also set to play the SA20 League which is to commence on January 11 in Johannesburg where he will turn up for Pretoria Capitals. Ahead of the tournament, he was asked how did he feel after being picked up for so much money and especially being the only Irish player to feature in IPL.

“Well, it’s a bit of a controversial one, because technically, I could be the second but no, it’s a nice feeling," he told the press at the sidelines of the event.

Although, no Irish player has ever featured in IPL, Irish born Eoin Morgan has played a part in IPL since his debut in the tournament since 2010. He played a key role in Kolkata Knight Riders set up leading them to final in IPL 2021.

“But yeah, just sort of, is what it is. I guess I’m delighted and can’t wait to get going. And but yeah, there’s a lot of cricket to come before that. And yeah, I’m delighted. “

Little will be missing out on lots of international matches due to IPL. Mainly when Ireland are due to tour Bangladesh in March, with a potential trip to Sri Lanka in April and the return visit of Bangladesh to follow in May.

Earlier, he had said that he is looking forward to play under the partnership of Hardik Pandya and Ashish Nehra.

“I look forward to playing under Hardik Pandya within such a high-quality squad. I’m also looking forward to working with coach Ashish Nehra and would like to thank the management team at the Titans for believing in me," he told the Irish Times.

“I have loved playing international cricket for Ireland – and that will always remain my priority, but to be able to learn and play in the IPL will be an incredible opportunity and thanks to Cricket Ireland for supporting me in this," he said.

Gujarat Titans opened the bid for Little before Lucknow Super Giants entered the fray. However, the Titans persisted with him and eventually acquired his services.

Little picked up a hat-trick at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2022 when he dismissed Kane Williamson, James Neesham and Mitchell Santner in the 19th over of New Zealand’s innings in Adelaide.

