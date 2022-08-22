'First of Many': Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan Hail Shubman Gill For Scoring Maiden ODI Century

Shubman Gill hit his maiden ODI century in the third and final match of the series against Zimbabwe at Harare Cricket Club, Harare. Gill played a sublime knock to put India on top and breach the triple-digit mark for the first time in his international career. The 22-year-old looked in control and hit his century in 82 balls and struck 12 fours en routing the mark.

The talented batter has been in phenomenal form in recent times and was named Player of the Series on the West Indies tour after ODI contests. He missed his maiden century in the 3rd ODI and remained unbeaten on 98 when the rain stopped the play and the Indian innings were reduced to 36 overs.

However, he didn’t hold back on Monday and played with responsibility when India lost their openers. Gill shared a 140-run for the third wicket with wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan to stabilize the innings after the departure of KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan.

He took his time to get settled in the middle but after reaching fifty, Gill decided to put the foot on the accelerator to breach the triple-digit mark quickly.

Legendary India cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to congratulate Gill for his ferocious knock.

The fans on Twitter were highly impressed with Gill’s batting performance as they hailed him for hitting his maiden international century.

Earlier, India captain Rahul won the toss and elected to bat against Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI on Monday. The visitors made two changes, bringing in Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan in place of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Zimbabwe brought in Richard Ngarava and Tony Munyonga, replacing Tanaka Chivanga and Wessly Medhevere.

Rahul decided to open the innings again but he failed to score big and was dismissed on 30 off 46 balls. The 30-year-old looked a bit rusty during his stay in the middle. While in-form Dhawan also failed to convert a good start in a big score and departed on 40.

Gill took the onus on himself to stabilize the innings as he joined hands with Kishan to rebuild. However, Kishan was run-out on 50 as he tried to steal a risky single but had no communication with his partner Gill regarding that.

