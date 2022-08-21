Fit-again Ajinkya Rahane Set to Join Mumbai Off-season Camp

India batter Ajinkya Rahane is set to return to competitive cricket after recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He will join Mumbai’s off-season camp at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Indoor nets facility at Bandra Kurla Complex from early next week.

As reported by the Times of India, Rahane has been named in the list of 47 players the Mumbai’s selectors named for an off-season fitness camp at BKC, which will begin either on Monday or Tuesday. Earlier this year, the 34-year-old lost his spot in the Indian Test team following poor form. He wasn’t included for the Sri Lanka Tests at home while the injury put him out of consideration for the rescheduled Test against England in Edgbaston.

“Rahane has come back from the National Cricket Academy (after recuperating from the injury). He’s fine now. I met him recently. The presence of senior players like him will help youngsters in the camp," Mumbai chief selector Salil Ankola was quoted as saying.

Besides Rahane’s inclusion, another surprise was the non-selection of Aditya Tare. The 34-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was dropped from the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season.

“We had conveyed to Tare last season that he’s not in the scheme of things in white ball cricket," Ankola further said.

Rahane suffered the injury during KKR’s contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 14 at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune. As per a report in the Cricbuzz, the senior batter will undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore which could last more than four weeks.

Both Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were dropped from the India Test squad following the South Africa tour. While Rahane took part in IPL, Pujara went to play County Cricket in England where he was in red-hot form, peeling off four centuries in a row for Sussex.

