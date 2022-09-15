Fit-again Craig Ervine returns to lead Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

Sep 15: Zimbabwe on Thursday named their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 with skipper Craig Ervine returning from a hamstring niggle to lead the side in Australia next month.

The squad also sees a return from injuries for Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza and Milton Shumba while Blessing Muzarabani also comes back to lead the pace attack.

Chatara returns from a collarbone fracture while Muzarabani, who travelled with the team to Australia without playing a game, is back fit and firing. Wellington Masakadza and Milton Shumba come back from shoulder tendon and quadricep injuries respectively.

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Victor Nyauchi and Tanaka Chivanga have been named as non-travelling reserves.

Advertisement

Zimbabwe begin the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 with a match against Ireland on October 17 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Tasmania. West Indies and Scotland are the other teams in the group.

The Craig Ervine led sie are also scheduled to face Sri Lanka and Namibia in warm-up matches on October 10 and 13 ahead of the main tournament.

T20 World Cup squad: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams

Reserves: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here