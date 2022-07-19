Fit-again Washington Sundar Makes his Debut For Lancashire in Clash Against Northampton

Team India off-spinner Washington Sundar made his debut for Lancashire against Northampton on Tuesday. Sundar, who got injured during the 2022 season of Indian Premier League, missed the T20I series against South Africa and the multi-format England tour.

The off-spinner is recovered from the injury and was included in the playing XI for the Northampton clash. He becomes the sixth Indian cricketer to join the Lancashire County side. Former wicketkeeper-batsman Farokh Engineer was the first India to join the side in 1968. After him, the likes of Murali Kartik, Dinesh Mongia, VVS Laxman and former captain Sourav Ganguly have represented the Red Rose with distinction.

Sundar has played 4 Tests for India in which he scored 265 runs and claimed 6 wickets. While in as many ODIs he didn’t get much chance to bat and scored 57 runs and took 5 scalps. The young off-spinner is regarded as a T20I specialist as he has claimed 25 wickets in the format at an economy rate of 7.24.

Ahead of the clash, Sundar recalled playing with Lancashire on his PlayStation during his early days and said he is looking forward to sharing the dressing room with big stars.

“I remember playing with my Playstation and choosing Lancashire against most of the domestic teams here. It is great to be here and playing for Lancashire," Washington said in an interview with the club’s official YouTube channel.

The young all-rounder added, “It has got some exciting talents and some experienced players. I am looking forward to sharing the dressing room with them and to sharing of knowledge about how cricket is played here. Most importantly, I look forward to winning a lot of games and making memories with all."

The 22-year-old further said he used to pick Andrew Flintoff on PlayStation as by choosing the all-rounder he got a chance to bat and bowl both.

“I used to be Andrew Flintoff because he would give me four overs of solid pace and swing, and obviously he could come down at six or seven and tonk some huge sixes," he said.

Sundar further said that he is looking forward to meeting Anderson and understanding his mindset.

“Obviously, James Anderson is a legend, he can swing the ball both ways. Looking forward to seeing him here, seeing him bowl and how he goes about his things," he said.

