'Five-for on Captaincy Debut': Twitter Hails Pat Cummins' Fiery Spell Against England at Gabba on Day 1

Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, the Australian fast bowlers stole the show on the first day of the Ashes 2021-22. The trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Cummins ran through England’s nervous-looking batting line-up, bundling them out for 147 within the first two sessions.

England went off to a horrible start after opting to bat first on an overcast day. The visitors received a major blow off the very first ball after Mitchell Starc knocked over Rory Burns for a duck. That was just the beginning of England’s collapse as they were reduced to 11 for 3 in no time.

>Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test, Day 1

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler showed a bit of resilience and stitched a 52-run stand with Ollie Pope for the sixth wicket in the post-lunch session. However, the Aussies bounced back soon with Pat Cummins bagging a five-wicket haul. Starc and Hazlewood picked 2 wickets apiece while Cameron Green chipped in and got his first Test scalp.

People on social media praised the Australian captain for wreaking havoc at the Gabba – the venue where they lost a Test after 30 years, earlier in January. Here are some of the reactions:

England are currently going through a tough phase in the Test cricket. Under Root’s captaincy, they lost the away series to India 1-3 in February-March this year, which was followed by a 0-1 home loss to New Zealand in the two-Test series. India again took the upper hand in the five-Test series in England following the World Test Championship final where they are leading the five-Test series 2-1.

The fifth and final Test had to be postponed because of the bio-bubble breach in the Indian camp.

