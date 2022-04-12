Ruturaj Gaikwad is struggling for runs this season. Last year he was the top scorer of the tournament, sealing the Orange Cap for himself. This year, however, he looks a pale shadow of his former self. The right-handed opener from Pune has managed to score just two runs from first three matches of Chennai Super Kings, including being out for a duck against Lucknow Super Giants. His last two scores are as follows: 16 and 17 which means he got some starts, but then he just couldn’t capitalise on them.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

Against RCB, he looked set for a big one and was almost outscoring his partner Robin Uthappa. In the end, however, he perished.

Twitter soon erupted as they have had enough of his poor run. A lot was expected of Gaikwad, but then he faltered with the bat and that is only adding to the team’s poor run. Let’s not forget that CSK are yet to win a match in IPL 2022.

Advertisement

Talking about Gaikwad, Jadeja had assured that the management will back him and try to give him the confidence to come good in the upcoming matches.

“We need to give him confidence, we need to back him, we all know that he’s a very good player. We’ll definitely back him and I am sure that he’ll come good," Jadeja said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here