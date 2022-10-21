Five Members of Baroda Senior Women Cricket Team Injured in Road Accident

Five members of the Baroda senior women’s cricket team met with an accident after the bus they were traveling in struck a lorry. The members were reportedly headed towards the Vizag airport when the incident occurred at Reddy Kancharapalem on National Highway 16.

According to a report in The Times of India, team manager Neelam Gupta along with players including Kesha Patel, Amrita Joseph, Pragya Rawat and Nidhi Dhamuniya got injured and taken to a corporate hospital. The injured are out of danger.

Around 7 am, a lorry driver suddenly applied the brakes after a motorist allegedly made an abrupt on the road. The driver of the bus in which the cricketers were traveling failed to control the vehicle and ended up hitting lorry.

Kancharapalem police has registered a case and launched an investigation having taken both the bus and the lorry to the station.

Senior Women’s T20 League is currently underway with a total of 129 games to be played through the tournament. A total of 37 teams from across India are participating in the event including Baroda who have been placed in Group C.

