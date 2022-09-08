FJ vs VAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A 2022 match between Fiji and Vanuatu:

In the Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A 2022, four teams, including Fiji, Cook Islands, Samoa, and Vanuatu, will be competing against each other. The tournament will run from September 9 to September 15 with a total of 12 games.

Fiji did well in the Pacific Region Qualifiers standings as they finished in second place with four wins from five league matches. The team will hope to continue the good performance. They have Petero Cabebula, Peni Vuniwaqa, and Sosiceni Weleilakeba as their crucial players.

Vanuatu, on the other hand, experienced a terrible ride in the CWG League A. The team ended up fifth in the standings with just two wins from ten league matches. For Vanuatu to do well, Junior Kaltapau, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, and Joshua Rasu will have to step up.

Ahead of the match between Fiji and Vanuatu, here is everything you need to know:

FJ vs VAN Telecast

Fiji vs Vanuatu game will not be telecast in India

FJ vs VAN Live Streaming

FJ vs VAN fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

FJ vs VAN Match Details

FJ vs VAN match will be conducted at the Independence Park in Port Vila at 04:00 AM IST on September 09, Friday.

FJ vs VAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Patrick Matautaava

Vice-Captain - Petero Cabebula

Suggested Playing XI for FJ vs VAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jarryd Allan, Metuisela Beitaki

Batters: Petero Cabebula, Junior Kaltapau, Andrew Mansale

All-rounders: Patrick Matautaava, Joshua Rasu, Sosiceni Weleilakeba

Bowlers: Williamsing Nalisa, Simpson Obed, Peni Vuniwaqa

FJ vs VAN Probable XIs:

Fiji: Petero Cabebula, Jone Wesele (c), Noa Acawei (vc), Josaia Baleicikoibia, Sesiceni Delai, Sekove Ravoka, Siteri Tabu, Seru Tupou, Peni Vuniwaqa, Soko Waqavakatoga, Sosiceni Weleilakeba

Vanuatu: Nalin Nipiko, Simpson Obed, Joshua Rasu, Patrick Matautaava (c), Jarryd Allan, Junior Kaltapau, Andrew Mansale, Williamsing Nalisa, Rival Samson, Apolinaire Stephen, Ronald Tari

