'Flirting With Danger': Former India Allrounder on Ajinkya Rahane's Dismissal in Centurion

Ajinkya Rahane’s innings on Sunday in the ongoing first Test against South Africa in Centurion began with a bang as he unleashed a flurry of boundaries. The start to his innings was a throwback to Rahane at his best and impressive even more since he was batting under immense pressure with question marks over his spot in the Indian Test eleven.

By the time the opening day’s play ended. Rahane had struck eight fours in his total of 40. On Tuesday, he added one more four to his innings before edging one to be out caught behind off Lungi Ngidi, thus bringing an end to a promising knock on a disappointing note.

Analysing his display on the third day, former India allrounder and batting coach Sanjay Bangar reckoned Rahane was a “bit freakish" and “flirting with danger".

“He (Rahane) was a bit freakish even at the start. He was throwing hands at the ball, one of the boundaries he got with the delivery preceding his dismissal was one where he threw his hands and it flew through the point region. He was flirting with danger by playing a shot like that," Sanjay Bangar said on Star Sports.

“Most time, when you are looking to punch a ball like that off the back foot, you’re looking to attack the ball around the hip length, but this was close to the shoulder length. And that’s where he should have thought about leaving the ball rather than going after it," he added.

Rahane fell on 48, just two short of what would have been a 25th Test fifty. His dismissal came in the midst of a stunning India collapse who slumped from 278/3 to 327-all out in their first innings.

