Florida Weather Update, India vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Weather Forecast for today’s IND vs WI match

India have taken a significant lead of 2-1 in the five-match T20I series by winning the last match by seven wickets. West Indies will now have the last chance to level the scores on Saturday as the two teams will lock horns in the fourth T20 International.

Playing in the third T20I, West Indies posted a score of 164 runs. Kyle Mayers was the top-performer for his side with a knock of 50-ball 73. The opening batter was the only positive with the bat for the host. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.

Chasing the total, India saw a blistering performance by Suryakumar Yadav. He hammered 76 runs at a strike rate of 172.73. Rishabh Pant added the finishing touches by scoring 33 runs off 26 balls. India are expected to win the Saturday game and take an unassailable lead in the series.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran-led side will have to do something extraordinary in Florida to save the series. The batters including Brandon King, Rovman Powell, and Shimron Hetmyer will have to flaunt their power-hitting ability.

Weather report

Scattered Showers are expected as India will take on West Indies in the fourth T20 International. The precipitation chances are around 40 percent while the humidity and wind speed will be 64 percent and 24 km/h respectively. The temperature is expected to be in the range of 30 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius.

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) probable playing XIs:

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wicketkeeper), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

