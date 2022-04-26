FM vs MCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Future Mattress and Machos CC:

Future Mattress and Machos CC will lock horns with each other in the upcoming match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League on Tuesday, April 26. Future Mattress were absolutely brilliant in their opening game of the tournament. They handed defeat to Kabul Zalmi by six wickets to collect two points.

However, the team soon tasted defeat. They were beaten by HKSZ Stars in their next game by 26 runs. With one win from two games, Future Mattress are second in the Pool-C points table.

Machos CC, on the other hand, are placed a rung below Future Mattress in the standings. They were up against HKSZ Stars in their first match. The game didn’t go as per the plan for the cricket club as they failed to defend 75 runs and lost the game by ten wickets.

Ahead of the match between Future Mattress and Machos CC, here is everything you need to know:

FM vs MCS Telecast

Future Mattress vs Machos CC game will not be telecast in India

FM vs MCS Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FM vs MCS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 09:30 PM IST on April 26, Tuesday.

FM vs MCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Abdul Shakoor

Vice-Captain - Renji John

Suggested Playing XI for FM vs MCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor

Batters: Adil Mirza, Sardar Bahzad, Rajesh Vasundaran

All-rounders: Zawar Farid, Ashraf Malik, Muhammad Fazil

Bowlers: Renji John, Naseer Akram, Tahir Latif, Amal Raj

FM vs MCS Probable XIs:

Future Mattress: Abdul Shakoor (wk), Naseer Akram, Adil Mirza (c), Alishan Sharafu, Qamar Awan, Rohan Mustafa, Shahid Nawaz, Sultan Ahmed, Tahir Latif, Zawar Farid, Sardar Bahzad

Machos CC: Renji John, Anil Pillai, Amal Raj, Ronnie Thomas, Rajesh Vasundaran, Abdul Majeed Nias, Naveen Nair, Arshad Mohamemed, Adeel Rana, Ashraf Malik, Muhammad Fazil

