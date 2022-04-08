FM vs TVS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between Future Mattress and The Vision Shipping:

Pool C table-toppers Future Mattress and The Vision Shipping will clash against each other on Saturday. Both the teams are looking good in the league so far in the Sharjah Ramadan T20.

Future Mattress are atop the Pool C standings due to a better net run rate as compared to Shipping. The team scored a big win over V Eleven in its opening game by a massive 101 runs. Their second victory came against HKSZ Stars by eight wickets as the batters continued their exploits.

The Vision Shipping, on the other hand, defeated HKSZ Stars by 49 runs. Shipping’s next match saw them winning against V Eleven by 99 runs. TVS also have the batters leading the attack as they 155 and 203 runs respectively in their allotted 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between Future Mattress and The Vision Shipping; here is everything you need to know:

FM vs TVS Telecast

Future Mattress vs The Vision Shipping game will not be telecast in India.

FM vs TVS Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FM vs TVS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 1:15 am IST on April 9, Saturday.

FM vs TVS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Rohan Mustafa

Vice-Captain - Saqib Mahmood

Suggested Playing XI for FM vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor

Batters: Fayyaz Ahmed, Adil Mirza, Alishan Sharafu, Sami Ur Rahman, Ali Abid

All-rounders: Saqib Mahmood, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Mohammad Nadeem, Umair Ali, Muhammad Rohid

FM vs TVS Probable XIs:

Future Mattress: Abdul Shakoor, Adil Mirza, Alishan Sharafu, Wasim Bari, Qamar Awan, Shoaib Laghari, Umair Ali, Sultan Ahmad, Naseer Ullah Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid

The Vision Shipping: Muhammad Umar Arshad (WK), Saqib Mahmood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Ahmed, Sajjad Malook, Irad Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Jawad Ghani, Sami Ur Rahman, Ali Abid

