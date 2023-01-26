MI Emirates will be up against table toppers Gulf Giants on Friday, 27 January and the match promises to be another cracker of an encounter, considering the good form both the sides have displayed in the tournament so far.

Exuding confidence on the side, MI Emirates pacer Zahoor Khan emphasised that the team will make an extra effort to win the next game and take the confidence into the other four remaining games as they expect to stay in the race for the top-two in the table.

“We need to win most of our next five games to stay in the top two. Tomorrow’s match will be very crucial and if we manage to win that we’ll gain a lot of confidence going forward," he said.

The 33-year-old, who has chipped in with valuable contributions with the ball, isn’t worried about the opposition’s reputation, and said that he is happy at the pace MI Emirates are performing.

“They are a top team, but our team’s performance is also going great. The best part about our team is all our main players are in great form, so the focus is fully on winning the next game. We will make an extra effort to win the next few games, it will also help us build a momentum and can take forward the confidence into the next match," he said.

Placed 3rd in the table, MI Emirates lost a couple of games after a brilliant start and is expected to bounce back hard when they take the ground after a short breather.

MI Emirates will be playing their first match of the tournament in Dubai. Zahoor isn’t worried as he has played on those tracks throughout his career.

“It will be our first match in Dubai, but the venue doesn’t make much of a difference when you’re playing professional cricket. It’s all about how you perform as a team," the UAE pacer said.

