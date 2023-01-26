Home » Cricket Home » News » Focus is to Win The Next Few Games: MI Emirates Pacer Zahoor Khan

Focus is to Win The Next Few Games: MI Emirates Pacer Zahoor Khan

The 33-year-old, who has chipped in with valuable contributions with the ball, isn’t worried about the opposition’s reputation, and said that he is happy at the pace MI Emirates are performing

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 21:22 IST

Abu Dhabi

Change of venue isn't a worry for Zahoor Khan. (Pic Credit: MI Emirates)
Change of venue isn't a worry for Zahoor Khan. (Pic Credit: MI Emirates)

MI Emirates will be up against table toppers Gulf Giants on Friday, 27 January and the match promises to be another cracker of an encounter, considering the good form both the sides have displayed in the tournament so far.

Exuding confidence on the side, MI Emirates pacer Zahoor Khan emphasised that the team will make an extra effort to win the next game and take the confidence into the other four remaining games as they expect to stay in the race for the top-two in the table.

Also Read: Jadeja Declares Himself Ready For Australia Test Series After Seven-wicket Haul

Advertisement

“We need to win most of our next five games to stay in the top two. Tomorrow’s match will be very crucial and if we manage to win that we’ll gain a lot of confidence going forward," he said.

RELATED NEWS

The 33-year-old, who has chipped in with valuable contributions with the ball, isn’t worried about the opposition’s reputation, and said that he is happy at the pace MI Emirates are performing.

“They are a top team, but our team’s performance is also going great. The best part about our team is all our main players are in great form, so the focus is fully on winning the next game. We will make an extra effort to win the next few games, it will also help us build a momentum and can take forward the confidence into the next match," he said.

Also Read: ‘Keeping Players Inspired for All Three Formats is a Global Cricketing Issue’

Advertisement

Placed 3rd in the table, MI Emirates lost a couple of games after a brilliant start and is expected to bounce back hard when they take the ground after a short breather.

MI Emirates will be playing their first match of the tournament in Dubai. Zahoor isn’t worried as he has played on those tracks throughout his career.

“It will be our first match in Dubai, but the venue doesn’t make much of a difference when you’re playing professional cricket. It’s all about how you perform as a team," the UAE pacer said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: January 26, 2023, 21:22 IST
last updated: January 26, 2023, 21:22 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Here Are The Highest Rated Films Of Shah Rukh Khan To Date, Does Pathaan Feature In The Top Ten? Click To Find Out

+9PHOTOS

KL Rahul-Athiya Wedding Pictures: Couple Showered With Gifts Worth Crores; Kohli Gifted BMW And MS Dhoni Gave Rs 80 Lakh...