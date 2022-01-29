'Focus More on the Process And Less on the Results': MS Dhoni Advices Bhutan All-rounder Mikyo Dorji

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave a valuable piece of advice to Bhutan all-rounder Mikyo Dorji. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, however, he is often seen having a chat and giving advice to young players in the Indian Premier League. Dorji is the first player from Bhutan to register his name for the IPL Auction ceremony.

Dorji, whose ultimate dream is to play in the IPL, shared a post on Instagram where Dhoni was seen giving him a piece of valuable advice to take his career forward.

“Keep it simple. Focus more on the process and less on the results. If you get the process right you will get the result. And enjoy, don’t take too much pressure. Ever since the great MS Dhoni gave me this piece of advice, it has always stuck with me," Dorji captioned the post.

The 22-year-old also posted a photo with the legendary Indian captain, which went viral on social media.

However, Dorje recently admitted that there are very slight chances of him getting shortlisted for the next round of IPL auction.

“Playing in the IPL is an ultimate dream for me. People saw that there was one player in the auction list from Bhutan and my friends started calling me. But they don’t know (laughs) that this is just the initial round, and the names are going to be shortlisted further. If I am honest to myself, my name will not be there in the main list after it is trimmed. Anyways, just registering is a big deal for Bhutan," Dorji told the New Indian Express.

Dorji is also the first player from Bhutan to play in a franchise-based league outside his country. He played in the Everest Premier League for Lalitpur Patriots.

Meanwhile, Dhoni recently played the role of the mentor for the Indian cricket team in the 2021 T20 World Cup, where the hosts failed to reach the semifinals stage. While he will once again lead Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. He has been retained by the four-time IPL champions for INR 12 crore.

