'Focusing on my Yorkers and Cutters': 'Nervous' Natarajan Eyes Strong Comeback After Long Break

A couple of years back, a left-arm pacer from Tamil Nadu made a grand entry in the international circuit and tasted massive success in no time. He boarded the flight to Australia as a net bowler but was eventually added to the mix and he ended up playing a crucial role in India’s historic win at the Gabba.

That was the story of Thangasaru Natarajan who once seemed to end India’s long search for a potent left-arm fast bowler. But soon things went south for the 30-year-old. He suffered a knee injury that cut his time in the first phase of the Indian Premier League 2021. Later, when he geared up for the UAE leg, he returned positive for Covid-19.

>ALSO READ | ‘It’s Great if I Can Play for CSK’: Former KKR Captain Looks Forward to IPL 2022 Mega Auction

Advertisement

The sickness took a massive toll on his body as he failed to cope with the match intensity in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His team won the title but Natarajan has to take a break as he headed to National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation.

After spending 5 months in Bengaluru, he has been training near his hometown and is eyeing a massive comeback. Speaking with ESPN Cricinfo, he said he ins’t thinking much of the upcoming IPL players auction but his aim is to return as the ‘old Natarajan’.

“I’m not thinking too much about it [the auction]. IPL, another T20 World Cup - there are talks about 2022 being a big year - but I just want to focus on my strengths and keep working hard. If I do that, the rest of the things will fall in place. I’m coming back after a long break, so I’ll be lying if I say I’m not nervous," Natarajan told Cricinfo.

“I’ve done well in the IPL and for India before, so people will expect strong performances from me. Once I play one or two matches, I will hit my rhythm and will be more clear with my plans. I’m feeling refreshed now and just want to keep doing whatever has worked for me in the past - focusing on my yorkers and cutters. I want to come back as the old Natarajan," he added.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | ‘I’ve Been Approached by IPL Franchises in Past to Come Into Auction’: Virat Kohli

Advertisement

Natarajan made his IPL debut with Punjab-based franchise in 2017 after bagging a deal worth Rs 3 crore. He snapped a lucrative deal but failed to make an impact and got released. He was then bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018 for Rs 40 lakhs and his career began taking shape thereafter. This year he has listed himself at a base price of Rs 1 crore.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here