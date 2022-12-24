Lionel Messi, FIFA World Cup 2022 Winner, Sends Signed Jersey for BCCI Secy Jay Shah | Check Pics

Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the greatest footballers ever, with his legacy only being cemented further after Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022. Now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah received a signed jersey by Messi, on Friday. Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha took to Instagram to share a photo alongside Jay Shah holding the signed Lionel Messi jersey. The post was captioned as “#GOAT sends his best wishes & signed match jersey for jay bhai! What a humble personality. Hopefully, I will get one for myself…. Soon."

Jay Shah had congratulated Messi and the Argentinian squad on Twitter after they lifted their third FIFA World Cup. His tweet read, “What an incredible game of football! Both teams played extraordinarily well but congratulations to Argentina for winning their 3rd #FIFAWorldCup! A well-deserved victory".

The PSG forward had one of his best campaigns so far, scoring in every knockout game in the tournament to help his nation clinch their first World Cup title since 1986. Messi scored seven goals and clocked three assists in the Qatar World Cup propelling his side to the illustrious trophy.

His exploits on the field landed him the Golden Ball trophy, awarded to the best player of the tournament. This makes him the first player in history to win two golden balls in the tournament.

Messi won this award in 2014 too but his side missed out on the World Cup narrowly after they lost 1-0 to a resolute German side in the World Cup finals.

With 26 appearances, Lionel Messi also becomes the most-capped player in FIFA World Cups. The former Barcelona man scored two goals in the final, with France superstar Kylian Mbappe being the only one to outscore him with a boisterous hattrick.

Argentina went on to win the match in penalties after a thrilling roller coaster which saw the game level after extra time. With this Worls Cup trophy, Messi has finally added the most prestigious trophy to his cabinet, despite all the obstacles that were put in his way.

