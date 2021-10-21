In the 14th match of the ECS T10 Corfu, Forge will play against GEK. The encounter will kick off on October 21, Thursday at 5:00 pm IST. GEK will start the match as favorites against Forge.

GEK have been making proper use of the experience and talent present in their squad. The team has lived up to all the expectations so far. They have secured wins in all four league matches and they will be hoping to make it five on Thursday.

Forge too started on a good note as they defeated Dekalthon by 21 runs. However, the team succumbed to a poor run as they lost their next three games on a trot. Forge made a comeback in their most recent encounter as they outplayed Kallithea Sixers Athens by 36 runs. The team will be looking to carry forward the momentum and climb up the standings from third place.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Forge and GEK; here is everything you need to know:

>FOR vs GEK Telecast

>The Forge vs GEK game will not be telecasted in India

>FOR vs GEK Live Streaming

>The match between Forge and GEK will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>FOR vs GEK Match Details

>Forge will face GEK at the Marina Cricket Ground at 05:00 pm IST on October 21, Thursday.

>FOR vs GEK Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Ali Asghar

>Vice-Captain- Shabbir Arslan

>Suggested Playing XI for FOR vs GEK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Shabbir Arslan

>Batters: Georgios Vramis, Nikolaos Mourikis, Sajid Mehar

>All-rounders: Amjad Amboo, Asrar Ahmed, Ali Asghar, Alexandros Lagos

>Bowlers: Stathis Kakarougas, Omid Niazi, Nemat Logaree

>FOR vs GEK Probable XIs:

>Forge: Issa Muhammad, Shabbir Arslan(wk), Amjad Amboo, Nasir Mommandi, Nemat Logaree, Umair Javid, Yaqub Ahmadzai, Kabir Ali, Omid Niazi, Ali Asghar, Sajid Mehar

>GEK: Georgios Vramis, Giorgos Nikitas, Alexandros Anemogiannis, Stathis Kakarougas, Nikolaos Mourikis, Alexandros Lagos, Asrar Ahmed, Aslam Mohammad, Sinan Khan, Spiros Syriotis, Arslan Ahmed

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here