'Forced Himself From Being a Postpaid Connect to a Prepaid': Ex-IND Spinner Takes a Dig at Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is a player with many talents but his shot selection often put him under the scanner. He likes to take the aerial route during his stint at the crease but most of the time he ends up getting caught after playing a rash shot.

Something similar was on display in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test which India lost by 7 wickets. Pant, after being poked by Rassie van der Dussen, charged down the line and tried to smash Kagiso Rabada out of the park. But only managed a top edge that was cleanly taken by the wicketkeeper. Since then, the youngster has been getting slammed by the experts of the game and former India spinner Pragyan Ojha is the latest to join the bandwagon.

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Advertisement

Ojha on Monday took to Twitter and came up with a hilarious take on how the 23-year-old lost his wicket at The Wanderers.

“Pant with his shot selection has forced himself from being a postpaid connect to a prepaid," Ojha tweeted, along with weighing in on Ishant Sharma’s selection in the playing XI.

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday addressed a virtual press conference where he confirmed that Siraj isn’t fit to play the decider. The right-arm quick sustained a hamstring injury while bowling in Johannesburg.

>ALSO READ | IND vs SA, 3rd Test: Will Being at Peace Allow Virat the Batter to Come to the Fore and Help Reward Kohli the Captain?

“Siraj is obviously recovering from the (hamstring) niggle he had in the last game and at present, I don’t think he is match-ready to take the field in the third Test. You cannot obviously risk a guy who is not at 110 per cent as a fast bowler and we know how important that is as the little niggle he had can extend into an injury," Kohli said during a media interaction.

Advertisement

However, Kohli said the team management is yet to decide who will replace Siraj in the playing XI.

“As I said, we are yet to sit down, myself, the head coach and vice-captain to decide what we want to do about replacement," he said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here