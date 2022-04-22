'Form is Invariably One Innings Away': Former India Captain Predicts a Strong Comeback for Kohli, Rohit

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – the two icons of Indian cricket – are currently having an unfruitful season at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Mumbai Indians skipper has been struggling to remain among runs this season. He has scored just 114 runs in seven games, averaging just 16.29, with a highest score of 41.

The situation of Kohli isn’t any different from his Indian teammate. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore has scored just runs more than Rohit, 119, and averages only 19.83. Though he missed out on a half-century on two occasions, his consistency has been one of the major talking points lately.

Despite their poor runs, they have been backed by former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar.

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels that Rohit’s return to form will change the fortunes of MI, which is now the first team in the IPL history to suffer seven consecutive defeats. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table following a winless streak and are almost out of the playoff reckoning.

“They will be down in the dumps. They are a champion team. They have won this trophy 5 times. So, obviously, they’ll feel disappointed. To lose 7 in a row, means they are almost out of the tournament. Like I said before, their batters have to score runs. It’s got to be a team performance," Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“Form is invariably one innings away. He has gone 7 innings without scoring the kind of runs that we all expect from him. But you can regain your form in just one innings. That’s what Mumbai Indians have to keep hoping for. What it will do also, it will make an impact on the rest of the team. When he scores runs, you can be pretty certain that the team will post big totals. He is the kind of person who will go on to get into the 80s and 90s. His form is important for MI.

“It’s just one of those things. When somebody goes through a bad patch, then it’s difficult. You make simple mistakes, sometimes you get a great delivery, and you get to see a great catch taken. Sometimes an inside edge goes onto stumps," he added.

Speaking about the Virat Kohli, Gavaskar said, “It’s happening to Kohli too. Kohli’s first mistake is turning out to be his last mistake. For both these players, it’s just a matter of one innings, one innings where you get to 30, once they get there, they will get the big score."

