'Form is Temporary, Class is Permanent': Cricket Fraternity Hails Virat Kohli For Scoring Maiden T20I Century

Virat Kohli ended his century drought on Thursday with a sublime maiden T20I ton against Afghanistan in the Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2022. Kohli, who scored his last international century way back in 2019, waited for a very long time for his 71st but he did it in style with a magnificent six over mid-wicket to reach the three-digit mark after almost 1020 days.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 122 runs off 61 balls to help India post a mammoth 212/2 in 20 overs against Afghanistan. The 33-year-old slammed 12 fours and 6 sixes during his ferocious knock.

In the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma, Kohli was asked to open the innings alongside stand-in captain KL Rahul. The duo shared a sensational 119-run stand to put India into the driver’s seat as Afghanistan were under pressure straight away.

Kohli batted with a healthy strike rate in the initial part of the innings and he just switched to fifth gear in the slog overs to rip apart Afghanistan’s bowling attack. He also slammed the highest-individual score for India in the T20Is pipping Rohit Sharma’s 118.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers who shares great camaraderie with Kohli hailed him for his tremendous knock.

“@imVkohli dancing again! What a lovely sight," he tweeted. The Proteas further revealed that he had a chat with the 33-year-old on Wednesday. “When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing. Well played my friend," he added.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaid also lauded Kohli and said that the 2022 Asia Cup will be remembered for the Indian batter’s resurgence.

“This Asia Cup will be remembered for Virat Kohli finally taking U-turn to peak form. Very aggressive, very impressive, very Virat Kohli. #INDvsAFG," he tweeted.

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir was also elated after Kohli’s ton. “So finally wait is over great 100 by king kohli," he tweeted.

Veteran India batter Suresh Raina took to Twitter and wrote, “Maiden T20 century , so happy for you @imVkohli. You totally deserved it. Immense respect for such a brilliant innings #INDvAFG."

It was vintage Kohli on display as he stepped out to the spinners, pierced the field perfectly and even played a rare sweep shot.

That sweep shot came in the sixth over bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rehman. The next ball he came down the track to hit a straight six. The former India captain also got lucky on his way to a memorable hundred as he was dropped in the deep off Mohammad Nabi in the eight over.

He ended the innings in style by smashing two sixes and a four off Fazalhaq Farooqi to push India past 200.

