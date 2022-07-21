Former Australia Batter Michael Slater Rushed to Hospitals, Faces Charges for Breaching Bail

Former Australia batter Michael Slater has landed in hot waters after reportedly breaking one of the bail conditions. The police officers came across the breach during a welfare check at his Manly home last week.

According to a Daily Telegraph report, the police were called to Slater’s home with concerns over his health. When the officials conducted a check on July 14, the former Aussie cricketer was found to be breaching his drug and alcohol restriction.

The report further stated that Slater was rushed to Northern Beaches Hospital via an ambulance where he remained till Monday. After getting discharged, he was taken to the Manly police station and charged with breaching his bail.

It was further learned that Slater appeared before the Manly court on Monday afternoon and was offered a strict conditional bail by the magistrate. The condition of the bail stated that the former cricketer must stay away from alcohol and drugs and must maintain good behaviour. He is also banned from contacting the complainants who have apprehended violence orders against him. Slater will return to court and fight the charges in January 2023.

The police issued a statement that read, “Officers attached to Northern Beaches Police Area Command were called to a unit on West Promenade at Manly shortly before 10 pm on Thursday 14 July 2022, due to concerns for the welfare of a 52-year-old man. The man was taken by NSW Ambulance paramedics to Northern Beaches Hospital without further incident. On Monday 18 July 2022, he was escorted to Manly Police Station and charged with breach of bail, appearing at Manly Local Court the same day."

Earlier in the month of April, the 52-year-old was charged with assault and stalking a 35-year-old woman. However, Slater denied them. He was later released on bail and was directed not to contact the alleged victim or use alcohol or illicit drugs.

Last year in October, he was arrested by police and charged with harassment and intimidation of his ex-wife following an allegation of domestic violence. According to media reports, he managed to avoid a jail sentence after a Sydney court dismissed the charges of domestic violence against him on mental health grounds.

