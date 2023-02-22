Former Australia Captain Aaron Finch Joins Legends League Cricket

Aaron Finch, the former Australia captain, has joined the Legends League Cricket. Finch, who led Australia to T20 World Cup title in 2021, announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this month.

The 36-year-old has represented Australia in 254 international matches in different formats, playing five Tests, 146 ODIs and 103 T20Is. He has led Australian team in 76 T20Is and 55 ODIs, before announcing his retirement. In his illustrious career of 12 years, he has scored more 8,804 runs with 17 ODI centuries and two T20 tons.

Finch on his association with LLC Masters said, “I am really excited to be joining Legends League Cricket, I think it is a fantastic initiative and looking forward to playing with and against a lot of high quality former international cricketers".

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, “When we started Legend League Cricket, we were sure to bring in every player back into the field, who has retired from the international cricket. Most of the cricketers went on, to either become commentators, coaches or opened their cricket academy, despite having lots of cricket left in them. Even the fans want to see them in action. It gives immense satisfaction and happiness to welcome Aaron to be on board to play with us at LLC Masters."

The list of confirmed players for LLC Masters includes Eoin Morgan, Irfan Pathan, Shoaib Akhtar, Chris Gayle and S Sreesanth. Abdul Razzak and Isuru Udana will be playing for the first time in the tournament.

