Former Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Arrested, Charged With Restraining Order Breach

Michael Slater has been arrested for the second time. (AFP Photo)
New South Wales state police said that Slater was arrested for a second time on Wednesday morning after reports he allegedly breached the restraining order, known as an Apprehended Violence Order or AVO.

AFP
Updated: December 15, 2021, 08:34 IST

Former Australia Test cricketer Michael Slater was charged on Wednesday with breaching a restraining order, two months after his arrest over allegations of domestic violence.

He was taken to a Sydney police station, where he was refused bail and was due to appear in court later the same day.

The 51-year-old has been charged with contravening the restrictions set down in an AVO, using a carriage service “to menace/harass/offend" and breaching bail, police said.

It follows similar carriage service charges — which can relate to harassment via phone or social media and stalking — first laid after reports of a domestic violence incident on October 12.

Opening batsman Slater played for Australia for close to a decade, hitting 5,312 Test runs before his 2004 retirement.

first published: December 15, 2021, 08:34 IST