Former Australia Cricketer Ryan Campbell in Coma After Suffering Heart Attack; Rushed to ICU

Former Australia cricketer and present Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell has suffered a heart attack following which he went to coma. He is now in ICU at a London hospital. The 50-year-old travelled to New Zealand with the Dutch side and also managed to visit his hometown of Perth where he looked ‘just fit as fiddle.’ The fifty-year-old felt chest pains and difficulty breathing while out with his family on Saturday. As of now he remains unresponsive, according to Perth journalist and friend of the Campbell family, Gareth Parker.

Campbell was appointed Dutch coach in January 2017, and as a player represented both Australia and Hong Kong at international level. He featured for Hong Kong in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign in 2016, becoming the oldest player to make his T20I debut at the time at 44 years and 30 days.

Affectionately known to many as Cambo, the versatile cricketer made his First-Class debut for Western Australia in the 1996-97 season. During his career with WA he both opened the batting and played down the order, while compiling almost 6,000 First-Class runs.

His wicket-keeping duties helped him take 263 catches and 15 stumpings. Campbell played two one-day internationals for Australia, making his debut against New Zealand in Sydney 2002.

WA Cricket CEO Christina Matthews has released the below statement following the news on former WA cricketer Ryan Campbell.

“WA Cricket is in shock to hear of Ryan’s medical emergency after suffering a major heart attack over the long weekend.

“On behalf of all WA Cricket staff, players and the wider cricket community, I would like to pass on our heartfelt thoughts to Ryan, his wife Leontina and their family at this time.

“We know he is in the best care, and hope he pulls through and is able to make a full and speedy recovery."

