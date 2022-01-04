Former Australian Spinner Believes India Will be the Best Team if They Win Test Series Against South Africa

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg has said that if India dominates the proceedings against the Proteas, they will be considered one of the greatest teams. India’s success over the last few years has already enabled them to be titled one of the best touring sides in the world. A series win in South Africa would ensure that the Virat Kohli-led Test side also conquers the final frontier at the Rainbow nation.

It should be recalled that India began their great overseas run in Tests under Virat Kohli with a 63-run triumph over South Africa in Johannesburg in 2018. This year alone, India dominated England 2-1 before the series was paused due to COVID-19. The Indian side also topped their 2018-19 series triumph Down Under with another historic 2-1 series victory in Australia during the 2020-21 tour.

Additionally, they entered Wanderers in the ongoing Test with an advantage, having won the Centurion Test in a historic triumph to take a 1-0 lead in the current series.

When discussing India’s achievements on his YouTube channel, Hogg stated that if India wins the Test series in South Africa, they will undoubtedly be the side to beat in world cricket. He said, “India just won in South Africa in the Boxing Day Test. If India wins one out of the remaining two Test matches, they are definitely the best team in the world at the moment."

“India is going to be labeled as one of the great teams that have been on Earth. Like Australia in the 2000s and West Indies in the late 70s and early 80s," he continued.

According to the former Australian spinner, India is the best side specifically because of their dominance on foreign soil. He cited the example of the decimation that England underwent at the hands of India in 2021 summers. He said, “They should have had that series against England done and dusted being 3-1 up. England had no answers for them."

