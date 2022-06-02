'If You've to Talk to my Player, Talk to me First': Ex-BCCI Selector Recalls Ravi Shastri's Fearless Leadership

From exhibiting terrific all-around abilities on the field to making bold comments during commentary- former India head coach Ravi Shastri never failed to get into headlines. Even during his stint as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, the former cricketer often found himself in the headlines. Recently, Shastri once again attained the central point of discussion after featuring in a brand new avatar in a Cred advertisement. Now, another untold story of Shastri got unfolded as former India cricketer Jatin Paranjpe narrated an interesting anecdote.

Paranjpe had made his Ranji Trophy debut under Shastri. And the former batter recollected an incident that had occurred during a match between Mumbai and Haryana. According to Paranjpe, skipper Shastri had taken a strong stand for one of his players.

“I remember an incident in a Ranji Trophy match in Haryana. Haryana coach Sarkar Talwar told Paras (Mhambrey) off. Ravi went running across to him and said, ‘If you have to talk to my player, you have to talk to me first.’ Leadership came very naturally to him," Paranjpe was quoted while talking to Rediff.com.

“Mumbai went through a couple of games that season because Ravi outthought the opposition. He was always confident; he was an outgoing character. He would love to sit at a bar and talk cricket for hours and hours… so very few like him around," the former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selector further added.

Notably, in that match, Paranjpe had scored a century.

The duo also shared a productive tie-up after retiring from professional cricket as well. During Shastri’s stint as the head coach of the Indian team, Paranjpe was handling the responsibilities of the national selector. And during their association Indian cricket team had achieved a remarkable feat. Indian team clinched their maiden Test series in Australia during that period.

Under the tutelage of Shastri, the Indian team became one of the strongest Test squads in the shortest format of the game. Indian Test team started producing a terrific brand of cricket on foreign soil in that period. Indian pace attack also improved a lot during Shastri’s tenure as the head coach.

