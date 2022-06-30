Former Cricketer On Virat Kohli vs James Anderson Battle: 'This Could be the Last Time'

James Anderson and Virat Kohli will once again be up against each other when India take on England in the fifth and final Test match starting July 1. When the last time these two met, Kohli and Anderson were right into each other with Anderson dismissing the former captain at Trent Bridge for a duck. The battle has been on since 2014 and Kohli brought the fight to the English pacer in 2018 where he slammed two centuries—One in Edgbaston and the other in Trent Bridge. He will be back in Edgbaston where he will be again coming face to face with the veteran fast bowler.

These could be the last few days of this interesting battle, felt former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan who said that Anderon and Kohli may not meet again in a long long time. He mentioned how India will not be touring these shores for a long time, adding that the 39-year-old Anderson might retire by then.

“It is a battle we all enjoy regardless of how many times we see it. Whenever that sort of a rivalry comes up between a fast bowler and a batter and especially if they are equals, that battle is always great to watch," Zaheer said on Cricbuzz.

“But yes, this could be the last time we see this battle because Anderson is not playing too many matches at a go and there is no doubt that he is closer than he ever was to retirement. So maybe this is the last time because there is a lot of time for India’s next Test series in England after this match."

During 2021, Kohli had a go at Anderson, The war of words then got extended with Jasprit Bumrah getting involved with the senior England cricketer where he was peppered with short balls. It seems, the Edgbaston Test will see some of, if not all, of the scenes from last year.

“Whatever it is, we are going to get a great battle. We saw that last year as well. Anderson always causes problems with the swing he generates and Kohli could feel them. It is never easy to bat against him. So I feel it is a good test for Kohli," said Zaheer.

