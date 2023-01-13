Former England Skipper's Fresh Salvo at Cricket Australia Over Taliban Pull Out, Asks Why Aussies Played Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday scrapped the upcoming three match ODI series against Afghanistan in response to Taliban crackdown on women’s “basic human rights". The series which was scheduled to take place in United Arab Emirates in April would have seen three ODIs. Now, the decision is inviting backlash from all across the world with the likes of Afghanistan cricket icons like Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq both condemning the decision.

Now, as the backlash gathers steam with the duo ‘considering’ their participation in the Big Bash League, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan, who is clearly not fan of the Ashes rivals, has called out the possible hypocrisy shown on this matter by CA.

Tweeting his opinion, the former England cricketer asked “Will the Australians refuse to play Afghanistan in the World Cup this year?" Vaughan also asked why there was no question raised on Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match.

The year will see the 2023 ODI World Cup being played in India and there is a possibility that Australia might end up taking Afghanistan as every team plays each other in the group stages of the tournament.

In-fact, by tweeting this opinion, Vaughan has clearly questioned why Cricket Australia showed no urgency when it came to playing crucial games in the multi nation format against the same opposition, but did away with an inconsequential bilateral series which had little to no importance.

Earlier he also raised his support for the likes of Rashid Khan who had said that cricket is game and no politics should be played over it. “I am with you on this Rashid," he tweeted while quoting the lengthy tweet by Afghanistan spinner.

‘Rashid and Naveed Are Welcome in BBL’

Australia on Friday defended their hotly contested decision to pull out of a cricket series against Afghanistan following a Taliban crackdown on women’s “basic human rights".

“Basic human rights is not politics," Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement sent to AFP after Afghanistan’s cricket board lashed the cancellation as “pathetic".

The Australian men’s team had been due to face their Afghan counterparts for three one-day internationals in the United Arab Emirates in March, following a tour of India.

He also responded to Afghanistan’s best-known international cricketer and leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who had criticised the cancellation and warned he would be “strongly considering" his future in Australia’s Big Bash League.

“We acknowledge and applaud Rashid Khan’s and other Afghanistan cricketers’ comments at the time condemning the Taliban’s decision to ban women from universities. Rashid will always be welcome in the BBL," Hockley said.

Hockley said the Australian cricket authority consulted with the Australian government and others before scrapping the games.

