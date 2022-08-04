Former Fielding Coach Hails MS Dhoni's 'Brilliant Move' In 2013 Champions Trophy

Back in the 2013 Champions Trophy, India captain MS Dhoni made a big move. Despite Dinesh Karthik’s superb run in a warm-up match, where he scored 146 against the quality pace attack of Australia, Rohit Sharma was preferred over the right-hander. It was perhaps a big decision as Rohit never looked back ever since and went on to seal the spot.

Furthermore, he went on to score three double centuries at that particular position.

Speaking to ‘India.com,’ former fielding coach R Sridhar revealed how the then skipper was convinced that Rohit’s promotion at the top can do wonders.

“There was one decision made by Dhoni in 2013 Champions Trophy to send Rohit to open. Dinesh (Karthik) was batting so well in the practice games but Rohit had to play… so the management then, mostly captain Dhoni, found a spot for Rohit at the top of the order. That was a brilliant move."

The ‘Hitman’ went on to score 177 runs from five matches and played with an average of 35.40, becoming one of the top-five run-scorers of the tournament. Eventually, India went on to win the Champions Trophy, beating England in a nerve-wracking final.

He added that Suryakumar Yadav was perhaps the right choice at number three for India as Kohli was rested.

“A move that we made in T20s was Surya coming into the team a couple of years ago against England. He has shown how good he is. Shreyas (Iyer) is back at No.3, which is where he should be if Virat (Kohli) is not playing," Sridhar added.

Since his T20I debut against England in Ahmedabad last year, Suryakumar Yadav has been a force to reckon with in India’s batting order. Right from the time he hit a jaw-dropping hook off the first ball he faced in T20I cricket from Jofra Archer for six to make 57 on debut, he has made batting look ridiculously easy.

