Former India Cricketer Against Any Imposition On Virat Kohli for Zimbabwe ODIs

Former India captain Virat Kohli’s poor form has left many of his fans baffled. But more than that, it was Kohli’s urge to get some rest that has baffled them even more. India, who beat Windies 3-0, will now take on the same opposition in the five-match T20I series in carribean islands, and a lot of Kohli’s peers such as Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, who also opted for some sort of rest, will return for the shorter formats.

Meanwhile Fans and critics are now questioning why didn’t Kohli do the same. Since he was going through a run drought, game time could have helped him. Especially the One Day format where he could have gotten lots of time to build his innings. A hundred against a blow hot, blow cold Windies team could have given him a lot of confidence.

Furthermore, media houses reported that how Kohli might be asked to play against Zimbabwe where India will play three ODIs. Meanwhile former India cricketer Saba Karim had an interesting take on how Kohli can be approached for the same.

Speaking exclusively on SPORTS18’s daily sports news show ‘SPORTS OVER THE TOP’, former Team India cricketer Saba Karim gave his take on whether Virat Kohli should play in the Zimbabwe series or not.

“First, I think the selectors and the team management have to figure out whether Virat Kohli is essential for India’s preparation for India’s T20 World Cup side or not. And once the selectors decide the team management feels that Virat Kohli is essential to the team’s success then I’d chart a path for Virat Kohli’s come back to great form. I think that’s the time when the selectors or the captain or Rahul Dravid would love to have a chat with him and then try and take it forward."

He further added that he wouldn’t like any sort of ‘imposition.’

“I would not want to have any kind of imposition on Virat Kohli that ‘Hey listen, you have to come back and play this Zimbabwe series otherwise we’ll not pick you for the World Cup T20.’ So, I think once you decide that he is such an essential player for the team’s success, then I reach out to him. I’ll say okay, it is up to you to decide whether you want to come back and play the Zimbabwe ODI or you want to take an extended break and come back for the Asia Cup T20."

Kohli last played an international match for India on England tour. He then asked for some rest from Windies series which was his second such ‘rest’ in a space of two months. He was rested for the home series against South Africa after IPL 2022.

