Former India Cricketer Harbhajan Singh Tests Positive For Covid-19

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has quarantined himself at home after testing positive for coronavirus. The legendary offspinner revealed the development via his twitter account and asked everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves at the earliest.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms," Harbhajan wrote on Twitter. “I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care."

India is currently in the grip of the third wave of coronavirus. There’s been an alarming rise in the number of daily cases across the country in recent weeks.

There were 3.47 lakh new coronavirus cases reported in the country in the past 24 hours ending at 9 am IST on Friday. The latest surge is due to the new variant omicron.

Last month, Harbhajan had announced he’s retiring from all forms of cricket, thus bringing an end to a storied career during which he won two world cup titles with India including the 2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup.

“There comes a time in life, you have to take tough decisions and you have to move on," the 41-year-old said in a statement. “From the past year, I wanted to make an announcement, and I was waiting for the right time to share the moment with all of you. Today, I am taking retirement from all formats of cricket. Mentally, I retired earlier but couldn’t announce it. In any case, I have not been playing active cricket for some time but due to my commitment with Kolkata Knight Riders, I wanted to stay with them for the IPL (2021) season. But during the season, I had already made up my mind to retire."

“The 2007 World Cup, and of course the 2011 World Cup triumph was the most important to me. These memorable moments I will never be able to forget. I can’t describe it in words how much happiness I got from it," he added.

