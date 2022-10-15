Social media is bracing for another storm after Mitchell Starc referred to Deepti Sharma while warning Jos Buttler during the third and final T20I match between Australia and England. It all happened when Buttler was seen backing up too early just like Charlie Dean of England who was run out by India’s women cricketer. Warning the England skipper, Aussie fast bowler said that he is not Deepti Sharma but wouldn’t mind warning Buttler if he leaves his crease.

Back then, the incident had ensued huge social media uproar with England skipper Heather Knight accusing Sharma of lying. Now, as video of Starc goes viral, Indian fans are not leaving any stone unturned in condemning Starc for his remarks. Former India cricketer Hemang Badani gave Starc a piece of his mind on Twitter.

“Grow up Starc. That’s really poor from you. What Deepti did was well within the rules of the game. If you only want to warn the non striker and not get him out that’s fine and your decision to make but you bringing Deepti into this isn’t what the cricket world expects of you," he said.

India allrounder Deepti Sharma had earlier addressed the furore surrounding her run out of England’s Charlotte Dean that had snowballed into an unnecessary controversy polarising the cricket world. With the 3rd ODI between India and England delicately poised, Deepti pulled out of her delivery stride after having noticed Dean backing up a little too much.

She then proceeded to take off the bails for run out appeal and the decision was referred to the TV umpire who adjudged it as out. Dean had battled to make 47 runs and was the final wicket to fall as England were bowled out for 153 in chase of 170 with India completing a 3-0 clean sweep.

The dismissal is legal as per the ICC laws and the custodian of the cricket rules Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has also responded supporting Deepti for the dismissal and instead put the onus on non-strikers to make sure they are within the crease before the ball has been released by a bowler.

