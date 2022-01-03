Former India Cricketer Says Shikhar Dhawan Was Not Treated Properly in Test Cricket

Former India Test opener Aakash Chopra believes that Shikhar Dhawan was not treated properly by the management, and hence had a short run in the Tests. In one of his YouTube videos wherein he was seen addressing fans’ questions, Aakash was asked about the turning point in Shikhar’s Test career as he has almost lost his spot in the playing XI. For the unversed, the power-hitting batter was last seen in Tests over three years ago in 2018, when India toured England. Shikhar had then racked up 162 runs in the series.

Aakash highlighted two areas where the left-handed batter fell short, which led to his ouster from the playing XI. According to the former cricketer, Shikhar faced trouble while playing the swing ball and bouncers as well, therefore with two weaknesses, it gets difficult for a player to find a spot in the team.

However, Aakash opined that the management could have treated him better by making him play matches back-to-back. Shikhar had played in the first match, he was ruled out from the playing XI in the second, then went on to play the third, and then he was dropped, Aakash noted. “They were changing repeatedly, and that does not go down well. Personally, that’s my issue," he added.

The commentator further said that now there is no scope as the train has left the platform, and Shikhar’s name will probably not come in Test cricket. And as far as ODIs are concerned, Aakash suggested that the batter should hold onto his spot as the World Cup 2023 is around the corner.

Currently, Shikhar is not a part of the Test as well as the T20 team, though he is expected to feature in the ODI squads.

