Former India U19 Star Barrington Rowland’s Hand in Ajaz Patel’s Wankhede Fairytale

Test cricket’s latest member of the Perfect-10 club, Ajaz Patel, said on Tuesday that there were many stakeholders in his journey. One of them is Barrington Rowland, the former India under-19 and Karnataka opening batsman who has now settled down in Auckland since 2008. Rowland is now a New Zealand Cricket Level 3 qualified coach and is also an active player besides mentoring youngsters. He has been Ajaz’s mentor and coach since he migrated to New Zealand from Bengaluru 13 years ago. “I am still playing club cricket in New Zealand, I still get 1,000 runs a year. I am a player-coach now," said Rowland from Auckland when news18.com caught up with him on Tuesday night.

Rowland has also played crucial roles in the career of former Test opener Jeet Raval and also in the bright prospect of 19-year-old leg-spinner born in Chennai but who has now bagged a contract with Auckland ACES, Adithya Ashok.

Advertisement

>Ajaz Patel Enters Cricketing Folklore With a ‘Perfect 10’ Homecoming

On the influence of Rowland in his career, Ajaz said: “Barry (Barrington Rowland) is a very good friend of mine. I have known him since he moved to New Zealand and joined our club at Suburbs New Lynn CC (SNLCC). He has been a great person to bounce ideas off when it comes to spin. He provided me with good information and knowledge on how to play spin in India and how they defend. Barry has been great. When I was taking up spin for the first time, he was my Premier coach and gave me the opportunity to bowl fast and come back (later in the innings) to bowl spin. To him and the club, I am grateful I was able to do that at Premier level (Auckland top level cricket). He has been awesome. I spent a bit of time with him before the tour here. We have a lot of conversations together. He has been a great friend of mine."

Ajaz and Rowland played together for Suburbs New Lynn CC in 2008-09 in Auckland Premier Cricket before the left-armer moved to Central Districts and made his first-class debut in 2012.

Rowland’s friendship with Ajaz and his family developed stronger over the years so much so that he would jokingly tell Ajaz and his father “to bring chicken biryani, otherwise I would not coach him. They make very good chicken biryani at his house". Rowland recalled the days when he began his friendship with Ajaz soon after moving in to New Zealand in 2008.

Advertisement

>Stars Have Aligned, Very Special to Come Back to Mumbai And Achieve Something Like This: Aja

“I met Ajaz in 2008 when he was a seamer. He was playing under-19 for Auckland. He was a good seamer, bowled at a decent pace (120kmph). He swung both ways and had good control of the ball. He was in fact the highest wicket-taker in the U-19 nationals. I think Tim Southee also played in that tournament. But Ajaz did not make it to the NZ U-19s."

Advertisement

>FROM PACE TO SPIN

Rowland was the one who made Ajaz take up spin bowling. He said: “One of the main things was his height. Also, he had to work really hard on his fitness. I am not saying no one can bowl quick if they are short. But it is quite hard. One of the big things with Ajaz was he had the real natural ability to swing the ball. He had great ball control. He did have the drift even back then and could spin it. Obviously, he had control over the ball and had a proper run up and action.

Advertisement

“Our club did not have a left-arm spinner. Ajaz has an amazing cricketing mind and is always confident. With my experience of playing good cricket, I could pick talent. I could see this guy has some potential. Most of the credit in terms of his spin bowling technique goes to Dipak Patel (former New Zealand off-spinner). I know Ajaz’s dad really well. We all had a chat and it was a combined decision to change from pace to spin. He was a good fast bowler. It was not like he was struggling with fast bowling. He may have played some good cricket (had he continued bowling fast) but I had a look at his potential and thought where it could go. It was a really hard challenge as to how do I get this guy to the next level?

Advertisement

>A Look at Ajaz Patel’s All 10 Wickets Through Images

“Once we convinced him, we took the decision, And, I had to back him because if we had to play him as a spinner, we had to drop him to our third or fourth team. I guaranteed him and told him, ‘you are going to start with our Premier team, bowl five overs of pace with the new ball and in the middle overs, we’ll bring you in for spin’. I did not want to throw him in the deep end, and if he bowled badly, his game was finished. I did not want him to lose his confidence. We did this for the first half of the season. The captain of the team, James Nolen, was also instrumental in us talking and deciding that we wanted to make sure that we took care of him rather than throw him in the deep end. To be frank, he started off quite badly (as a spinner). He struggled initially for the first couple of months and slowly started to bowl a lot better. The confidence builds more with practice and understanding of your technique. The good quality about this boy is he works quite hard, is intelligent and hard-working boy. That really helps. Otherwise it is quite hard game."

Advertisement

The 41-year-old Rowland said that the best thing to have happened to Ajaz was to move from Auckland to Central Districts (CD).

Advertisement

Rowland said: “There was not much opportunity at the Auckland set up at that point of time. Tarun Nethulla (leg-spinner who played five ODIs for NZ in 2012) was the frontline spinner. Ajaz realised that there’s not much opportunity here and went to Central Districts in 2009. That was a really good move to go out of your comfort zone and try your career somewhere else. By going to Central Districts, he opened up a lot of opportunities for himself. Another really good coach, Heinrich Malan, who is now the Auckland coach, was with CD and he basically mentored Ajaz in first-class cricket, making sure he got a lot of overs. In NZ, a spinner is seen as a guy who fills in when the fast bowlers are tired because the pitches are green and more seamer friendly. But during January-February, the pitches do turn a bit. The weather becomes warm, especially in Napier. Ajaz got to bowl 25-30 overs a game.

“They talk about bowling fitness, and he could bowl and bowl and bowl, and put it on the spot all day long. He is not someone who is inaccurate. That is one of the big things that he did really well. He really works hard on his trade and that is where he developed his art and his career started really picking up."

Advertisement

>‘AJAZ A LITTLE BIT LIKE RAHUL DRAVID’

Ajaz mentioned having sessions with Rowland before the India tour. The former Karnataka Ranji Trophy batsman, who appeared in 68 first-class matches between 1999-200 and 2006-07 and scored 4,181 runs at 40.59 with 10 hundreds and 19 fifties, elaborated: “He was stuck in Auckland because of the lockdown. We ended up having a lot of sessions. He was actually supposed to go to Napier and play first-class cricket.

Advertisement

“In a ground where little kids were training, Ajaz was one of them. No one was bothered about his presence. He was training by himself, I was catching balls or batting against him and working a little bit on his batting. It was so beautiful to watch in NZ, where no one is treated like a superstar. Ajaz is such a humble guy. Whoever is there, he makes that person feel so pleasant that the kid can really go and say, ‘I know Ajaz and I really wish him well’. I would say he’s a little bit like Rahul Dravid. When you talk to Dravid, he was always there with you, not like a superstar and you felt that he knew you personally and remembered the small things about you. That is one of the beautiful qualities, very down-to-earth human being. The beauty is he is down-to-earth and has got a very intelligent cricketing mind. He carries his weight onto the cricket field. He is really good. People underestimate him as a fielder apart from just being a good spinner."

>‘CURBING BAD HABITS’

Advertisement

Asked if he worked on anything specific with Ajaz when in Auckland before the India tour, Rowland said: “It was more about working on basics in both batting and bowling. All players creep into bad habits from time to time and it was about understanding what are the main things for them to work on and stick to that rather than change too much. For me as a coach as well, once I figure out what the basics are, you just stick to them and do not change too much on what works for the player. Sometimes, coaches and players try to do too much and confuse the player, and under pressure, your technique is affected. It is about what works for each player rather than changing things dramatically and drastically when things don’t go well, leaving the player confused."

Advertisement

It is more of practical teaching for Rowland on Ajaz. “I bat against him. Because I am a good player of spin, I attack him, charge him sometimes and put him under a lot of pressure by rotating strike and hitting boundaries. He knows he has got a good measure when he plays me. He knows if he is going to be slightly slower, I am going to drive. I am putting him under pressure. He learns while bowling to me. Teaching someone is not so much about teaching how to bowl a ball but practical cricket. In fact, the first time he got my out in all these years was during the lockdown when I did something stupid. That’s part of the whole thing. You have a competition and enjoy it."

>‘HE CAN BE AN AMAZING T20 PLAYER’

Advertisement

Rowland believes that Ajaz would make a very good T20 bowler too. Rowland analysed: “What people don’t realise is that he had a really good T20 series in Bangladesh (10 wickets in 5 matches including 4/16 in September this year). I think he will be an amazing T20 bowler. He has got an amazing record for CD and very smart, knows how to bowl to different batsmen. He is someone who has the potential to play the T20s. He is a good fielder, can bowl quick, and not just the traditional spinner, and puts a lot on the ball."

Advertisement

When asked if Ajaz can have a long career like the more accomplished left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori, Rowland said: “Vettori used a lot of change of pace. He was obviously tall. Ajaz puts a lot on the ball. When they show his release points and the revs he puts on the ball, it is actually very high. He turns the ball a little bit more. He is more traditional, like how he bowled Ashwin (in Mumbai first innings for first-ball zero), what a great ball that was! He has already played a lot of good cricket and is really groomed for Test cricket. His has not been an easy ride. He has played for quite a lot of years before he got his break. He’s someone who has earned his stripes, like Michael Hussey of Australia who made his Test debut late and went on to make a mark for himself."

Advertisement

Rowland said that Ajaz is quite a modern-day spinner. He said: “I would put Ajaz in the category of someone who has got a bit of everything. He could flight the ball, so he has got a bit of Bishan Singh Bedi in him. Plus, he has got a bit of Prasanna as well because he both flights and turns the ball and gets the lovely drift. And, he also has a bit of S Venkataraghavan in him as he can bowl flat and vary his pace."

Advertisement

The 33-year-old Ajaz harboured hopes of playing 80-90 Tests for New Zealand. And Rowland believes he can do that. “He is quite disciplined, he has got a very good lifestyle, has a young family and has the family support. He can focus on his cricket and when you have a good family network behind you, you can do a lot of things. As long as he maintains his fitness and his work ethics, he can plan for a long time. If you put him on a turning track or a flat track, he bowls at a length that is hard for any batsman to pick. He has got the zip off the wicket, the drift, the variations and backs himself. They are all great qualities," Rowland said.

>WILL CELEBRATE ONCE AJAZ IS BACK IN AUCKLAND

Advertisement

Rowland has played alongside Anil Kumble, the second in Test history to take 10 wickets in an innings in 1999, for Karnataka in Ranji Trophy before Ajaz joined him. Asked how he reacted when Ajaz took all 10 in India’s first innings in Mumbai last Saturday, Rowland said: “I spoke to his dad. I knew Ajaz was busy. He needs to focus on the Test. He must have got a million messages. I will catch up with him and have a little celebration when he comes to Auckland."

Advertisement

When Ajaz was taking one wicket after another on way to his 10 for 119, Rowland was at home getting ready for his dinner when Ajaz took his ninth. He recalled: “This was so exciting. I was on the phone watching the match and my partner was wondering what the fuss was all about. I was very distracted having dinner. I said ‘this is way too important, I can’t really have a very serious conversation right now’. She did not realise how big this moment was. I was getting messages from all my students, all my friends, saying it’s getting closer. It was such a cool moment. I could not eat at that moment. Once it happened, the phone started ringing. Everyone in New Zealand was so proud. People who did not know cricket, now everyone seems to know who Ajaz Patel is. The story of someone who was born in Mumbai, goes back to Mumbai and does it is a fairy tale.

“The beauty with Ajaz is he enjoys his bowling. He is a real pious Muslim. He has a very deep spirituality. For him. I have so much respect for him. I don’t think anything is going to change for him. His life has probably changed but I know he goes back to his roots, family and is very respectful to his parents."

Advertisement

>‘AJAZ USED TO HIT 4S AND 6S AND THROW AWAY HIS WICKET THEN’

So much for Ajaz and his bowling. But, did you know that Ajaz was fond of hitting fours and sixes early in his career? Ironically, Ajaz defended for 29 minutes and faced 23 balls to score 2 not out in the second innings in Kanpur and save the first Test for New Zealand last month in the company of debutant Rachin Ravindra.

Advertisement

Rowland said: “He wanted to hit sixes and the irony is that he defended to save the Test in Kanpur when back in the day, he would not even defend the ball and wanted to hit fours and sixes, and throw his wicket away. In fact, I talk a lot with his dad, who says, ‘tell this fellow to have some common sense and bat rather than hit everything for fours and sixes’. In fact, my first hundred in Premier cricket was with Ajaz at the other hand. He was the No. 11 and I needed another 15 to get my hundred. He was like, “Barry, don’t worry, I’ll bat properly’. He was very self-assured. He batted really well and helped me get the hundred."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here