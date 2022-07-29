Former Kiwi Cricketer Says Zimbabwe Tour 'Is a Lose-Lose for Virat Kohli'

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris believes that Virat Kohli shouldn’t be playing against Zimbabwe. There were reports which said that the former India captain will be asked to play in Zimbabwe so that he can get some game time in the buildup to the all-important T20 World Cup. The 33-year-old Kohli last played a game for India in England where he also went through a slump. After a mediocre IPL 2022, he landed in England and showed some glimpse of his old self against Leicestershire in a warm-up game, hence raising expectations from his fans.

However, they were grossly mistaken as Kohli’s poor run continued in the lone Test match at Edgbaston which was followed by just 12 runs in the T20I series against the same opposition. Furthermore, he managed to score 25 and 26 runs in the two ODIs he played against the hosts.

Speaking exclusively on SPORTS18’s daily sports news show ‘SPORTS OVER THE TOP’, former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris expressed his views on whether Virat Kohli should play in the Zimbabwe series or not.

“Firstly, I loved hearing what a selector goes through in the process that they don’t just simply pick a team or pick the best players. There’s a real methodology around how they go about putting a team together. I can tell you there are plenty of times I wish I could have a conversation with our selectors back here in New Zealand about certain things. So, I loved hearing that, but I’m with you a hundred percent. I think it is a lose-lose for Kohli."

“I’d love to see him take a complete break from the game for a little while and come back. Ask the question as selectors and coach Rahul Dravid, I think he’s got a big part to plan as to how much preparation time you need to be at a hundred percent when the world cup starts and then work backwards from there and then build that schedule that Saba was talking about."

“So yeah, Zimbabwe, I’d forget about it because I don’t necessarily think there’s a lot to gain from him. He might score a cheap hundred, which goes great for the confidence but doesn’t necessarily change too much moving forward because I still believe he’s the key man for India," Styris signed off.

