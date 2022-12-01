Former Members Chetan Sharma, Harvinder Singh Re-apply For BCCI Selector's Positions: Report

Former BCCI chairman of selector Chetan Sharma has reapplied for the position in the All India Selectors Committee. Apart from Chetan, Harvinder Singh who was part of the selection panel from the Central Zone, also applied again for the post. It is an open secret that Chetan and his panel’s performance and consistency in selection have been below par in recent times as the BCCI decided not to extend their tenure for more years.

Chetan (North zone), Harvinder (Central Zone), Sunil Joshi (South Zone) and Debasish Mohanty (East Zone) have had the shortest stint as senior national selectors in recent times. Some of them were appointed in 2020 and some in 2021. A senior national selector normally gets a four-year term subject to extension.

According to a report in IndianExpress, More than 60 applicants have applied for the post, including Chetan and Harvinder.

The report further stated that the other two members of the earlier panel Joshi and Mohanty haven’t re-applied for the positions.

The BCCI released a statement where it pointed out the criteria to apply for the position.

A total of five positions are up for grab as the applicants should have played 7 Test matches or 30 First Class matches or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches. The applicant should have retired from the game of cricket at least 5 years ago.

“No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee," the BCCI stated.

The deadline for the application is November 28.

The job domain has two key points which had never been in any earlier selection committee advertisements — prepare and provide evaluation reports of respective team performance to the Apex Council of BCCI on a quarterly basis, and appoint a captain for the team in each format.

Also, for the first time, the BCCI job domain description contains that the chairman would have to address the media with regard to team-related queries.

Chetan and other members of the selection committee were heavily criticized for their squad selection for the 2021 T20 World Cup and it was the same case this year too for the mega event. India were knocked out of the 2022 T20 WC after losing the semifinal to England.

