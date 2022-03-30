Former Mumbai Cricketer Rahul Mankad, Son of Vinoo Mankad, Passes Away - Report

Rahul Mankad, former Mumbai cricketer and son of former India captain Vinoo Mankad, passed away on Wednesday. Earlier this month, as reported by Cricbuzz, he had suffered a heart attack and was getting treated in London.

As soon as the news broke out on Wednesday, people on social media expressed their condolences. Former India fast bowler TA Sekar also took to Twitter and expressed his shock over Rahul Mankad’s passing away.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

“Shocked to hear Rahul Mankad passed away Comes from a illustrious cricketing family True gentleman Good cricketer more than that a great human being My heartfelt Condolences to the family May his soul RIP," he wrote.

Journalists Rajdeep Sardesai and Amol Karhadkar tweeted about the development and offered their condolences.

“A flag bearer of one of the greatest surnames in Indian cricket, a very very fine player for Mumbai, and above all else, a wonderful person.. Rahul Mankad has passed away. Om shanti Jigabhai," he wrote on Twitter.

“Such a great loss to the cricket fraternity. Rahul Mankad, multiple Ranji Trophy winner and the last surviving son of the legendary Vinoo Mankad, passes away after a brief ailment," Karhadkar tweeted.

Advertisement

Rahul Mankad’s cricketing career spanned from 1972 to 1985 during which he played 47 First-class matches and 10 List A games for Mumbai, scoring 2111 and 66 runs, respectively.

In a recent interview with Cricbuzz, he shared his opinion on MCC’s newest decision to rephrase ‘Mankading’, legalising the law as ‘run-out’.

“My response is - about bloody time!!," he had told Cricbuzz from a London hospital.

(More to Follow…)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here